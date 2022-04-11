GNY (GNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million

GNY (GNY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $13,575.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

