Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

