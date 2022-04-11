Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post $92.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

