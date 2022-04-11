Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.33. 22,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

