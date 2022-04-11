Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $59,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

