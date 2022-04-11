Govi (GOVI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,030.00

Govi (GOVI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Govi has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $148,030.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.44 or 0.07489562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.08 or 0.99948180 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,440,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

