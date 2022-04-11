Graeme Watt Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,562 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £140.58 ($184.37).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,602.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

SCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.36) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($25.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.73).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

