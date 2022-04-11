Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 60,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,009,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

