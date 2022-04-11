Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 69,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,009,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

