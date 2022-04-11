Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 5.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.94. 522,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,996,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market cap of C$713.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$184.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

