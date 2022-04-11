Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0272

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00255045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

