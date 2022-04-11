GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$17.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

