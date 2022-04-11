Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

