Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $107,548.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00104352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,431,886 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

