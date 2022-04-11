Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Monday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

