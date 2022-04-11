Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

