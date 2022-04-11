Hamster Market Cap Reaches $12.47 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $813,608.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.92 or 0.07506098 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,845.06 or 1.00029583 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

