Handy (HANDY) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $100,642.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.46 or 0.07518271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.23 or 0.99982593 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

