Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496.13 ($19.62).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.07) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.13) to GBX 1,765 ($23.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.80) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,594.07).

HL opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($13.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.32). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,136.53. The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

