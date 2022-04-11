Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $264,616.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $47.15. 448,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,214. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.