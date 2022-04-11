Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 32,032 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 556,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,787,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,214,000 after buying an additional 787,912 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,040,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

