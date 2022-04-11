Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 534 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average of $305.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.03 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.