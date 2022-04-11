Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 711 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $272.42. 671,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

