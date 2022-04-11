Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 67,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 6,717 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 35,909.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 250,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,583. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

