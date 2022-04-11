Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $5.90 on Monday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,280. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

