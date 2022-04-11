Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.05. 1,739,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

