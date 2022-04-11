Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,348 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,042. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.73 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

