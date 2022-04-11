Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,105 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,001. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.