Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,587 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,753. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

