Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,690 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.79 on Monday, reaching $264.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

