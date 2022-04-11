Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,495 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.26. 2,086,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,107. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

