Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,505 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.63. 27,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

