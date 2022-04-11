Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 812 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $6.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

