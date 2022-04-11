Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Moderna by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $158.66. 142,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,872. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

