Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 7,765,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

