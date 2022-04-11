Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 369,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

