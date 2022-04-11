Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,984. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

