Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,550. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

