Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.78 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,893. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $145.64 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 192.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

