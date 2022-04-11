Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,866. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.