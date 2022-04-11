Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.10 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.