Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

