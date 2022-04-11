Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $35.41 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.11. 1,052,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a market cap of $305.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.