Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,102. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

