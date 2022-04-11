Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.