Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 16,457,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,282,678. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.