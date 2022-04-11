Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock worth $207,099,039 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.93. 743,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,286. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average is $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $226.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

