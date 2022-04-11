Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.58. 219,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $295.70 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

