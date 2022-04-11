Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. 91,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

