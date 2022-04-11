Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.90. 29,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,584. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

